When the first wave of digitally native publishers launched in the early aughts, they initially aimed to attract an audience of millennials by creating content—cat videos, adulting fails, life hacks—that resonated with young adults of the era. Now, more than a decade later, much of that millennial audience has found itself in an entirely new stage of their lives: navigating marriage, parenting and personal finance against the backdrop of a pandemic, social unrest and a faltering economy.