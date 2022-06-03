Looking to refine your retail marketing campaign? Join leaders from Wayfair, PacSun, Rent the Runway and more at Commerce Week, July 26–28, in NYC. We'll explore purpose-driven marketing, the Metaverse, social commerce, community and more. Save 40% on your pass now! .
After rising to historic peaks during the depths of the pandemic, some publishers’ affiliate businesses have slowed or declined in growth this year due to a variety of factors, tempering hopes that the programs could help media companies withstand market fluctuation.