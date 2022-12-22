Strategy

Platforms Are Pivoting to Video. Publishers, Again, Follow Suit

To combat slumping social traffic and revenue, publishers have retooled their vertical video strategies

Newspaper with TV screen
Publishers looking to follow audiences as they migrate to vertical video consumption must contend with the challenges the trend poses to their traffic and monetization capabilities.Kacy Burdette
By Mark Stenberg & Catherine Perloff

Beginning in the summer of 2020, social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram and YouTube—as well as Pinterest, Twitter and even Amazon—began launching and promoting vertical video products in a sweeping response to the ascendant popularity of TikTok.

While consumer adoption of the format has skyrocketed, the pivot has prompted publishers, particularly those that rely heavily on social platforms for traffic and revenue, to retool their commercial and editorial strategies, according to interviews with media executives.

