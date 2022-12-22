Platforms Are Pivoting to Video. Publishers, Again, Follow Suit

Beginning in the summer of 2020, social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram and YouTube—as well as Pinterest, Twitter and even Amazon—began launching and promoting vertical video products in a sweeping response to the ascendant popularity of TikTok.

While consumer adoption of the format has skyrocketed, the pivot has prompted publishers, particularly those that rely heavily on social platforms for traffic and revenue, to retool their commercial and editorial strategies, according to interviews with media executives.