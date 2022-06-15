Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts.
The Condé Nast music publisher Pitchfork has seen revenue for its flagship event, Pitchfork Music Festival, rise 112% compared to 2021. The privately held media company wouldn’t share precise revenue figures. But it’s the latest indication of heightened consumer and advertiser demand for the return of in-person gatherings.