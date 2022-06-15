Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network . Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts .

The Condé Nast music publisher Pitchfork has seen revenue for its flagship event, Pitchfork Music Festival, rise 112% compared to 2021. The privately held media company wouldn’t share precise revenue figures. But it’s the latest indication of heightened consumer and advertiser demand for the return of in-person gatherings.