Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Pinterest Sets Pinterest TV Series for Black History Month

Soul Food: Nourish Your Soul will feature creators across beauty, fashion, food, wellness

Pinterest teamed up with The Creative Collective NYC to activate up-and-coming Black creatorsPinterest
By David Cohen

6 mins ago

Pinterest kicked off a Pinterest TV series for Black History Month, Soul Food: Nourish Your Soul.

