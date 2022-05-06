Politics

Pew: Politics Doesn’t Often Make Its Way Onto the Profiles of Twitter Users

Just 6% of survey respondents included related language in their bios

17% of U.S. adult Twitter users included all five of those elementsPew Research Center
Headshot of David Cohen
By David Cohen

2 mins ago

Don't miss Social Media Week!. Join high-profile creators, leading brand marketers and innovative change makers across the industry for live discussions on the strategies and content that are resonating with today's consumers. Get your #SMW pass to join May 9–11 in NYC..

Discussion about politics and breaking political news have become cornerstones of how Twitter is used over the years, but the biography information people include in their profiles on the social network rarely reflects that, according to a new study from Pew Research Center.

Enjoying your content. You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of David Cohen

David Cohen

David Cohen is editor of Adweek's Social Pro Daily.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
Ryan and Tammy Reynolds behind a bar, pouring punch
Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds’ Mom Has Some Notes on His Cocktail Skills

By Shannon Miller

a person watching tv advertising a dairy free milk
Data & Insights

5 Alternative Products Going Mainstream With National TV Ads

By Paul Hiebert

Ad Tech

Ad-Tech Stocks Expected to Hold Onto Valuations Amid Industry Headwinds

By Catherine Perloff

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Instagram: How to Use the 2022 API Heritage Month Stickers in Stories

By Brandy Shaul

Microlearning
View All

Organize and Leverage Your Measurement Toolbox

Why Brands Should Embrace Supply Path Optimization Now

Subscriber Onboarding and Engagement Done Right

Customer Experience Transformation for the C-Suite

You Might Like

Reimagine the Ad Experience

By Amazon Ads

Brand Integrations Offer a Better Way to Get in Front of Streaming TV Audiences

By Meilani Weiss, EVP Brand Integration, R&CPMK

Find, Engage and Delight the Hybrid Shopper

By Stuart Feil

How Contextual Targeting Will Make Its Resurgence in OTT

By Mark Rotblat, Chief Revenue Officer, Tubi