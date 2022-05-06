Pew: Politics Doesn’t Often Make Its Way Onto the Profiles of Twitter Users

Don't miss Social Media Week! . Join high-profile creators, leading brand marketers and innovative change makers across the industry for live discussions on the strategies and content that are resonating with today's consumers. Get your #SMW pass to join May 9–11 in NYC. .

Discussion about politics and breaking political news have become cornerstones of how Twitter is used over the years, but the biography information people include in their profiles on the social network rarely reflects that, according to a new study from Pew Research Center.