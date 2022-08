At Social Media Week Europe , 7–8 Nov., we'll explore emerging technologies, sustainability and the future of Web3 with marketers from Dove , Ogilvy , Wendy's , Spotify and more. Save 30% on your pass now (ends 29 Aug.) .

YouTube is tops, TikTok is surging and Facebook is plummeting when it comes to usage by teenagers 13 through 17 in the U.S., according to the new Teens, Social Media and Technology 2022 study from Pew Research Center, released Wednesday.