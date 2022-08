Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network . Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts .

Electronic music community platform Resident Advisor (RA) has introduced an in-house creative agency called 23:59 which will be led by its recently appointed chief brand and creative officer Kazim Rashid, with Italian fashion house Bottega Veneta as one of its founding clients.