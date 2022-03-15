Platforms Meta to Add 2,000 Jobs in Spain Over Next 5 Years The company will collaborate with Telefónica to establish a Metaverse Innovation Hub Meta plans to double its office space in MadridMeta By David Cohen5 mins ago Meta is making it rain in Spain. David Cohen @9Number9 david.cohen@adweek.com David Cohen is editor of Adweek's Social Pro Daily. Recommended articles Related Articles Platforms Snap Introduces Revamped Global Partner Solutions Program By David Cohen Platforms Another Case Referred to Facebook’s Independent Content Oversight Board By David Cohen Platforms Facebook Overhauls Its Access Your Information Tool By David Cohen Platforms Instagram Debuts New Resources for National Eating Disorders Awareness Week By David Cohen Microlearning View All Organize and Leverage Your Measurement Toolbox Subscriber Onboarding and Engagement Done Right Connected TV Enables Effective Audience-First Advertising The Keys to Building Your Customer Identity Framework You Might Like The Newest Member of the Content Marketing Team Is AI By Brooke Gocklin What to Do When Digital Behavior Isn’t Enough to Target Who You Want to Reach By Kasha Cacy, Global CEO, ENGINE Your Cookieless Campaign Strategy Starts With Efficiency By LiveRamp The Drive to First-Party Data By Permutive