Meta Reports 400+ Malicious Apps to Apple, Google

Meta said Thursday that it identified more than 400 malicious Android and iOS applications aimed at stealing users’ login information for Facebook, and it reported those findings to Apple and Google so that those apps can be removed from their respective app stores.