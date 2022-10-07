Platforms

Meta Reports 400+ Malicious Apps to Apple, Google

They offered little or no functionality and were aimed at stealing Facebook login information

Meta shared tips for how people can spot these types of malicious appsMeta

By David Cohen

6 mins ago

Meta said Thursday that it identified more than 400 malicious Android and iOS applications aimed at stealing users’ login information for Facebook, and it reported those findings to Apple and Google so that those apps can be removed from their respective app stores.







