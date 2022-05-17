Platforms

Meta Grilled on Delays in Taking Down Buffalo Shooting Videos

The company released its latest Community Standards Enforcement Report, Transparency Report, Widely Viewed Content Report

Meta said the prevalence of violating content on Facebook and Instagram remained relatively consistent compared with the fourth quarter of 2021Meta
Headshot of David Cohen
By David Cohen

1 min ago

Meta shared its Community Standards Enforcement Report for the first quarter of 2022 Tuesday, covering enforcement of 14 policy areas on Facebook and 12 on Instagram from January through March, but its handling of the livestream and subsequent shared videos of the tragic shooting in Buffalo, N.Y., this past weekend took center stage during a press call Tuesday.

