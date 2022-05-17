Meta Grilled on Delays in Taking Down Buffalo Shooting Videos

Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network . Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts .

Meta shared its Community Standards Enforcement Report for the first quarter of 2022 Tuesday, covering enforcement of 14 policy areas on Facebook and 12 on Instagram from January through March, but its handling of the livestream and subsequent shared videos of the tragic shooting in Buffalo, N.Y., this past weekend took center stage during a press call Tuesday.