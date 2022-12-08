Meta Adopts App Use Cases Approach to App Creation on Its Platforms

Meta is switching the focus of the process of creating applications for its platform from a product-focused approach to App Use Cases, starting this week with Facebook Login.

Meta Reality Labs product manager Stephanie Curran explained in a blog post that the product-focused app creation process required developers to designated an app type and then individually request permission to API (application-programming interface) endpoints, which developers found to be confusing and difficult to navigate.

“With App Use Cases, user permissions and features will be bundled with each use case so that developers can now confidently select the right data access for their needs,” she wrote. “This change sets developers up for success to create their app and navigate app review, ensuring they only get the exact data access they need to accomplish their goals.