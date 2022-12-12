Messenger: How to Use the World Cup Semifinals Chat Themes

The semifinal matches of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will be held Tuesday and Wednesday (Dec. 13 and 14) and, to mark the occasion, Messenger released four new chat themes inspired by the countries remaining in the tournament: Argentina, Croatia, France and Morocco.

Each chat theme features colors from the respective country’s flag. When one of these themes is activated in a conversation, the conversation’s emoji will automatically be updated to the matching country flag emoji.

Our guide will show you how to use the 2022 World Cup semifinals chat themes in the Messenger application.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the Messenger app on iOS.

Step 1: Open the Messenger conversation you want to customize and tap the conversation name at the top of the screen.

Step 2: Tap “Theme.”

Step 3: Tap one of the four 2022 World Cup semifinals themes to preview it.

Step 4: Once you’ve chosen the theme you want to use, tap the “Select” button in the bottom-right corner of the theme’s preview screen.