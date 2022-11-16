Messenger: How to Use the Transgender Chat Theme

Messenger released a Transgender chat theme that adds shades of blue and pink to a conversation. When the Transgender chat theme is activated, the conversation’s emoji (also called its “Quick Reaction”) will be updated to the Transgender Flag emoji.

Our guide will show you how to use the Transgender chat theme in the Messenger application.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the Messenger app on iOS.

Step 1: Open the Messenger conversation you want to customize and tap the conversation name at the top of the screen.

Step 2: Tap “Theme.”

Step 3: Tap the “Transgender” chat theme.

Step 4: Tap the “Select” button in the bottom-right corner of the screen.