Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Messenger: How to Use the Transgender Chat Theme

Users can customize their conversations in a new way

A Transgender chat theme is now available in the Messenger and Instagram applicationsMeta
By Brandy Shaul

5 mins ago


Messenger released a Transgender chat theme that adds shades of blue and pink to a conversation. When the Transgender chat theme is activated, the conversation’s emoji (also called its “Quick Reaction”) will be updated to the Transgender Flag emoji.

Our guide will show you how to use the Transgender chat theme in the Messenger application.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the Messenger app on iOS.

Step 1: Open the Messenger conversation you want to customize and tap the conversation name at the top of the screen.

image

Step 2: Tap “Theme.”

image

Step 3: Tap the “Transgender” chat theme.

image

Step 4: Tap the “Select” button in the bottom-right corner of the screen.

image

