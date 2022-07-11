Chat & Messaging

Messenger: How to Use the Our Places Chat Theme

Users can add a background to conversations that automatically changes over time

A new chat background automatically updates based on the time of day in a desired locationMeta
Headshot of Brandy Shaul
By Brandy Shaul

8 mins ago

Join the Adweek live virtual summit Elevate: AI on July 12 to explore the cutting-edge trends, tools and platforms becoming the norm in ad campaigns. Sign up with code: ADWEEKAI50 for 50% off.

Messenger released a chat theme called “Our Places” that allows users to add a changing background to conversations. When users activate the “Our Places” chat theme in a conversation, they can select a geographic location to assign to the theme. As time passes in this real-world location, the chat’s background will update to match the current time. For instance, if someone views the chat during the morning hours at the set location, the background may have the colors of the sunrise.

Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of Brandy Shaul

Brandy Shaul

Brandy is a freelance writer for Adweek's SocialProDaily covering social media, gaming, apps and platforms.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
Chat & Messaging

WhatsApp Adds Emoji Keyboard for Reactions

By David Cohen

Platforms

Instagram: How to Use Less Data When You’re Not on Wi-Fiicon-image

By Brandy Shaul

eight literal bunnies with playboy branding
Metaverse

Playboy Will Open a Virtual Mansion in the Metaverse

By Patrick Kulp

a family sitting in their living room
Branding

Pearle Vision Aims to Win Hispanic Families’ Hearts and Minds

By David Kaplan

Microlearning
View All

Understanding How Social Values Can Help Brands Build Trust and Make Connections

Customer Experience Transformation for the C-Suite

Connected TV Enables Effective Audience-First Advertising

Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care

You Might Like

Leverage the Power of Sound for Your Brand

By Mark Pappas, SVP, Innovation, CMI Media Group

Why a CMO-CFO Alliance Is a Crucial Piece of the Digital Transformation Puzzle

By Courtney Rose

A Marketer’s Playbook for the 2022 Holidays

By Meta

Are You Advertising With Integrity?

By Connatix