Messenger: How to Use the Our Places Chat Theme

Messenger released a chat theme called “Our Places” that allows users to add a changing background to conversations. When users activate the “Our Places” chat theme in a conversation, they can select a geographic location to assign to the theme. As time passes in this real-world location, the chat’s background will update to match the current time. For instance, if someone views the chat during the morning hours at the set location, the background may have the colors of the sunrise.