Messenger: How to Use the Happy New Year Chat Theme

To celebrate the arrival of 2023, Messenger released a “Happy New Year” chat theme that adds fireworks to a conversation’s background.

When this theme is activated, the conversation’s emoji will automatically change to the party popper emoji. In addition, four word effects will be added to the conversation for the words “cheers,” “fireworks,” “midnight” and “ball.”

Our guide will show you how to use the “Happy New Year” chat theme in the Messenger application.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the Messenger app on iOS. Also note, this Happy New Year chat theme is also available in the Instagram app.

Step 1: Open the Messenger conversation you want to customize and tap the conversation name at the top of the screen.

Step 2: Tap “Theme.”

Step 3: Tap the “Happy New Year” theme.

Step 4: Tap the “Select” button in the bottom-right corner of the screen.