Messenger: How to Use the Black History Month Chat Theme

February is Black History Month, and to celebrate, Messenger released a Black History Month chat theme featuring textile patterns created by Hadiya Williams.

When the Black History Month chat theme is activated, the chat’s emoji will automatically change to the black heart emoji.

Our guide will show you how to use the Black History Month chat theme in the Messenger mobile application.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the Messenger app on iOS.

Step 1: Open the Messenger conversation you want to customize and tap the conversation name at the top of the screen.

Step 2: Tap “Theme.”

Step 3: Tap the “Black History Month” chat theme.

Step 4: Tap the “Select” button in the bottom-right corner of the screen.