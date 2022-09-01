Chat & Messaging

Messenger: How to Use Group Invite Links

Administrators can encourage new users to join their conversations

Messenger now allows group admins to share invite links to their chatsMeta
By Brandy Shaul

Messenger released an “Invite Link” feature for group chats that allows group chat administrators to quickly invite new users to join their group chats. When an admin turns the “Invite Link” feature on for a group chat, the Messenger application will generate an invite link that they can share outside of the chat to invite other people to join it.

