Messenger: How to Use Group Invite Links

Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.) .

Messenger released an “Invite Link” feature for group chats that allows group chat administrators to quickly invite new users to join their group chats. When an admin turns the “Invite Link” feature on for a group chat, the Messenger application will generate an invite link that they can share outside of the chat to invite other people to join it.