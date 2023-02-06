Messenger: How to Unpin Messages in a Chat

Join TV, media, marketing and tech leaders for Adweek Convergent TV, Mar. 21–22. Virtual and in-person passes available. 50% off through Feb. 6.

Messenger users can pin messages in conversations so they can quickly reference them again in the future. Users can also unpin messages in conversations if they no longer need quick access to this content.

Our guide will show you how to unpin messages in a conversation in the Messenger mobile application.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the Messenger app on iOS.

Step 1: Tap and hold on the pinned message you want to unpin.

Step 2: Tap “Unpin.”

You can also unpin messages by viewing all of the pinned messages in a conversation, tapping and holding on the desired message and tapping “Unpin.”