Messenger: How to See All of the Pinned Messages in a Chat

Users can view every message that has been marked

Messenger users can pin messages to conversationsMeta
By Brandy Shaul

20 seconds ago

Messenger allows users to pin messages in conversations so they can easily reference them again in the future. As multiple messages are pinned in a conversation over time, users can view all of the pinned messages in the chat in a single place.

Our guide will show you how to view all of the pinned messages in a chat in the Messenger mobile application.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the Messenger app on iOS.

Step 1: Open the Messenger conversation with the pinned messages you want to view and tap the conversation name at the top of the screen.

image

Step 2: Under the “More actions” section, tap “Pinned Messages.”

image

From there, you’ll see a list of the messages that have been pinned in the conversation. If you tap a message, the app will take you back to the conversation where you can view the message in its original context.

image

Headshot of Brandy Shaul

Brandy Shaul

Brandy is a freelance writer for Adweek's SocialProDaily covering social media, gaming, apps and platforms.

