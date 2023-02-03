Messenger: How to See All of the Pinned Messages in a Chat

Join TV, media, marketing and tech leaders for Adweek Convergent TV, Mar. 21–22. Virtual and in-person passes available. 50% off through Feb. 6.

Messenger allows users to pin messages in conversations so they can easily reference them again in the future. As multiple messages are pinned in a conversation over time, users can view all of the pinned messages in the chat in a single place.

Our guide will show you how to view all of the pinned messages in a chat in the Messenger mobile application.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the Messenger app on iOS.

Step 1: Open the Messenger conversation with the pinned messages you want to view and tap the conversation name at the top of the screen.

Step 2: Under the “More actions” section, tap “Pinned Messages.”

From there, you’ll see a list of the messages that have been pinned in the conversation. If you tap a message, the app will take you back to the conversation where you can view the message in its original context.