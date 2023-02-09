Messenger: How to Search for Messages in Chats on Mobile

Did someone say Andy Cohen? Join industry veterans and emerging voices at Convergent TV March 21-22 and upgrade your media strategy. Register now to save 35%.

Messenger allows users to search for messages that have been previously shared in conversations, rather than requiring them to browse their entire chat logs to find the message(s) they’re looking for.

Our guide will show you how to search for messages in a Messenger chat in the Messenger mobile application.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the Messenger app on iOS.

Step 1: Open the conversation containing the message(s) you want to find and tap the conversation name at the top of the screen.

Step 2: Under the “More actions” section, tap “Search in conversation.”

Step 3: On iOS, type your search query in the search bar that appears at the top of the screen. Then, tap the “Search” button in the bottom-right corner of your device’s keyboard at the bottom of the screen. On Android, type your search query on the window that appears on the screen and then tap “Search” on the same window.

From there, you’ll see a list of search results containing all of the messages that match your search. If you tap a message, the app will take you back to the conversation where you can view the message in its original context.