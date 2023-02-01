Messenger: How to Pin Messages in a Chat on Mobile

Join TV, media, marketing and tech leaders for Adweek Convergent TV, Mar. 21–22. Virtual and in-person passes available. 50% off through Feb. 6.
Messenger allows users to pin messages in conversations so they can easily reference them again in the future.
Our guide will show you how to pin a message in a conversation while using the Messenger mobile application.
Note: These screenshots were captured in the Messenger app on iOS.
Step 1: While viewing a Messenger conversation, tap and hold on the message you want to pin.
Step 2: Tap “Pin” above your device’s keyboard.
Once you pin a message, a push pin icon will appear in the top-right corner of the message.