Messenger: How to Pin Messages in a Chat on Mobile

Messenger allows users to pin messages in conversations so they can easily reference them again in the future.

Our guide will show you how to pin a message in a conversation while using the Messenger mobile application.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the Messenger app on iOS.

Step 1: While viewing a Messenger conversation, tap and hold on the message you want to pin.

Step 2: Tap “Pin” above your device’s keyboard.

Once you pin a message, a push pin icon will appear in the top-right corner of the message.