Messenger: How to Pin Messages in a Chat on Mobile

Users can tag items they'll want to reference later on

Messenger users can pin messages to conversationsMeta
By Brandy Shaul

17 seconds ago

Messenger allows users to pin messages in conversations so they can easily reference them again in the future.

Our guide will show you how to pin a message in a conversation while using the Messenger mobile application.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the Messenger app on iOS.

Step 1: While viewing a Messenger conversation, tap and hold on the message you want to pin.

image

Step 2: Tap “Pin” above your device’s keyboard.

image

Once you pin a message, a push pin icon will appear in the top-right corner of the message.

image

Brandy is a freelance writer for Adweek's SocialProDaily covering social media, gaming, apps and platforms.

