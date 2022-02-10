Chat & Messaging Messenger Extends Spilt Payments Feature to All US Users Voice messages were boosted to 30 minutes from one The Split Payments feature enables users to split a bill evenly or customize the amount each person owesMessenger By David Cohen15 mins ago Split Payments are now available on Messenger to all Android and iOS users in the U.S. David Cohen @9Number9 david.cohen@adweek.com David Cohen is editor of Adweek's Social Pro Daily. Recommended articles Related Articles Platforms Messenger From Facebook Marks Safer Internet Day With New Privacy, Safety Features By David Cohen Chat & Messaging Bacardi Urges Snapchatters to Show Off Their Conga Moves By David Cohen Chat & Messaging Snapchat Adds My Places Tray to Snap Map By David Cohen Chat & Messaging Messenger Kids Rolls Out 3 New Features By David Cohen Microlearning View All Maximize the Value of First-Party Data for Today and Tomorrow Why Marketers Need Collaborative Work Management Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care Do You Know How to Reach, Engage and Delight Connected Consumers? You Might Like Is the Metaverse Actually Safe for Brands and Consumers? By Tim Glomb, VP Content and Data, Cheetah Digital 6 Performance-Driven Brands Take a Full-Funnel Approach to TV By Amit Sharan, VP of Marketing, Tatari Walgreens Advertising Group Looks to the Future of Retail Media By Joe Doran Is Gen Z Loyal? By Student Beans