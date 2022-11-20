Nonprofit research group IAB Tech Lab provides standards, software, tools and services with the intention of creating greater global digital efficiency. In searching for online accountability solutions, the Tech Lab this year introduced its Seller Defined Audiences (SDA) as part of its ongoing attempt at combating long-standing transparency issues in the tech industry. Allowing publishers to scale first-party data more responsibly, SDAs are playing a major role in creating a privacy-friendly future. The organization has made some other big moves in recent times, perhaps most prominently its work toward devising a single solution for streamlining privacy consent and permissions with the launch of its Global Privacy Platform (GPP). Overall, this year has seen the company leaning into industrywide conversations for solutions. —Sara Century