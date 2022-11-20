Emerging Tech

Meet the Winners of the 2022 Adweek's Readers' Choice: Best of Tech Partner Awards

Across 33 categories, our audience selected the top performers in ad tech and mar tech

Best of Tech logo
Our readers voted on the best in ad and mar tech.Adweek
Headshot of Brandy Shaul Headshot of Sara Century
By Brandy Shaul & Sara Century

48 seconds ago

As the competitive world of ad tech and mar tech continues evolving against a backdrop of unsettling economic circumstances, delivering the best performance is top of everyone’s mind. That’s why when we asked you, our Adweek readers, to vote on our fourth annual Adweek Readers’ Choice: Best of Tech Partner Awards—which recognizes the top advertising and marketing technology providers and leaders—you responded with gusto. Thousands of votes were cast across 33 categories. (We allowed one vote per person every 24 hours.) Thank you to everyone who voted, and congratulations to this year’s winners.

image

Adform

Best Demand-Side Platform

image

PubMatic

Best Supply-Side Platform—Tie

image

Yahoo

Best Supply-Side Platform—Tie

image

OpenX

Best Ad Network: Video

image

InMobi

Best Ad Network: Mobile

image

Spotify Audience Network

Best Ad Network: Audio

image

Talkwalker

Best in Social/Influencer Tech, Social Intelligence Platform

image

Trello

Best in Productivity: Project Management Software—Tie

image

Monday.com

Best in Productivity: Project Management Software—Tie

image

Hootsuite

Best in Social/Influencer Tech, Social Marketing Management Platform

image

Tribe

Best in Social/Influencer Tech, Influencer Marketing Platform

image

Google Analytics

Best in Media Planning/Attribution

image

HubSpot

Best in Mar Tech: Marketing Cloud/Automation

image

Salesforce

Best in Mar Tech: Customer Data Platforms

image

Marketo

Best in Mar Tech: Journey Management

image

Lotame

Best Data Management Platform

image

IRI

Best Data Supplier

image

Mailchimp

Best in Mar Tech: Email Marketing Service—Tie

image

Salesforce Pardot

Best in Mar Tech: Email Marketing Service—Tie

image

Okta

Best in Mar Tech: Identity Platform

image

Lamar Advertising Co.

Best in Digital Out of Home Service

image

InfoSum

Best Privacy Preserving Data Solution, aka Data Clean Room—Tie

image

Snowflake Cloud Data Platform

Best Privacy Preserving Data Solution, aka Data Clean Room—Tie

image

Zeotap

Best in First-Party Data Integration Solutions

image

Captify

Best in Search Marketing Platforms

image

Publica

Best in Video Ad Servers

image

IAS

Best Brand Safety Solution, Best in Fraud Prevention Platforms

image

IAB Tech Lab, Seller-Defined Audiences

Innovation/Innovator of the Year

image

MNTN

Best in Addressable TV Solutions

image

Brian O’Kelley, co-founder, CEO at Scope3

Personality of the Year—Tie

image

Zach Edwards, senior manager, threat insights at Human

Personality of the Year—Tie

image

Lisa Torres, president, multicultural practice at Publicis Media

Diversity Advocate of the Year

image

Zoom

Best in Productivity: Videoconference Platform

image

Amazon Alexa

Best in Productivity: AI Virtual Assistant

image

Criteo

Best Retargeting Solution

image

Comscore

Best in Online Audience Measurement

image

Blockthrough

Best Ad Filtering Solution

Adweek magazine cover
Click for more from this issue

This story first appeared in the Nov. 21, 2022, issue of Adweek magazine. Click here to subscribe.

Headshot of Brandy Shaul

Brandy Shaul

Brandy is a freelance writer for Adweek's SocialProDaily covering social media, gaming, apps and platforms.

Headshot of Sara Century

Sara Century

Sara Century is a freelance writer for Adweek.

Recommended articles