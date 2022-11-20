As the competitive world of ad tech and mar tech continues evolving against a backdrop of unsettling economic circumstances, delivering the best performance is top of everyone’s mind. That’s why when we asked you, our Adweek readers, to vote on our fourth annual Adweek Readers’ Choice: Best of Tech Partner Awards—which recognizes the top advertising and marketing technology providers and leaders—you responded with gusto. Thousands of votes were cast across 33 categories. (We allowed one vote per person every 24 hours.) Thank you to everyone who voted, and congratulations to this year’s winners.
Adform
Best Demand-Side Platform
PubMatic
Best Supply-Side Platform—Tie
Yahoo
Best Supply-Side Platform—Tie
OpenX
Best Ad Network: Video
InMobi
Best Ad Network: Mobile
Spotify Audience Network
Best Ad Network: Audio
Talkwalker
Best in Social/Influencer Tech, Social Intelligence Platform
Trello
Best in Productivity: Project Management Software—Tie
Monday.com
Best in Productivity: Project Management Software—Tie
Hootsuite
Best in Social/Influencer Tech, Social Marketing Management Platform
Tribe
Best in Social/Influencer Tech, Influencer Marketing Platform
Google Analytics
Best in Media Planning/Attribution
HubSpot
Best in Mar Tech: Marketing Cloud/Automation
Salesforce
Best in Mar Tech: Customer Data Platforms
Marketo
Best in Mar Tech: Journey Management
Lotame
Best Data Management Platform
IRI
Best Data Supplier
Mailchimp
Best in Mar Tech: Email Marketing Service—Tie
Salesforce Pardot
Best in Mar Tech: Email Marketing Service—Tie
Okta
Best in Mar Tech: Identity Platform
Lamar Advertising Co.
Best in Digital Out of Home Service
InfoSum
Best Privacy Preserving Data Solution, aka Data Clean Room—Tie
Snowflake Cloud Data Platform
Best Privacy Preserving Data Solution, aka Data Clean Room—Tie
Zeotap
Best in First-Party Data Integration Solutions
Captify
Best in Search Marketing Platforms
Publica
Best in Video Ad Servers
IAS
Best Brand Safety Solution, Best in Fraud Prevention Platforms
IAB Tech Lab, Seller-Defined Audiences
Innovation/Innovator of the Year
MNTN
Best in Addressable TV Solutions
Brian O’Kelley, co-founder, CEO at Scope3
Personality of the Year—Tie
Zach Edwards, senior manager, threat insights at Human
Personality of the Year—Tie
Lisa Torres, president, multicultural practice at Publicis Media
Diversity Advocate of the Year
Zoom
Best in Productivity: Videoconference Platform
Amazon Alexa
Best in Productivity: AI Virtual Assistant
Criteo
Best Retargeting Solution
Comscore
Best in Online Audience Measurement
Blockthrough
Best Ad Filtering Solution