As the media industry heads into yet another uncertain year, Adweek spoke with five publishing executives to see what they expect to come in 2023.

After nearly three years of unpredictability, confident predictions are in short supply. There is general consensus that the first quarter will be difficult, but several expressed optimism about the back end of the year.

Publishers have responded to the market ambiguity by focusing on the factors they can control, as well as the challenges and opportunities they know with assurance lie ahead.