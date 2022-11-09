Mastodon: How to Turn On Dark Mode

Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network . Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts .

The Mastodon social networking application has multiple visual themes to choose from: Dark and Light. Users can choose which theme they want to use at any time.

Our guide will show you how to turn on dark mode in the Mastodon mobile app.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the Mastodon app on iOS.

Step 1: On Mastodon’s home screen, tap the gear icon in the top-right corner of the screen.

Step 2: Tap “Always Dark” near the top of the “Settings” menu.