Mastodon: How to Turn Off Animated Emojis

Which social media strategies are winning long-term loyalty and how can your brand build memorable and shoppable moments in the space? Find out at, 7–9 Nov. in London. Virtual passes also available.

By default, animated emojis will automatically animate as users browse the Mastodon social networking application. However, users have the option to disable animated emojis, if they’d like.

Our guide will show you how to turn off animated emojis in the Mastodon mobile app.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the Mastodon app on iOS.

Step 1: On Mastodon’s home screen, tap the gear icon in the top-right corner of the screen.

Step 2: Tap the gray toggle to the right of “Disable animated emojis” to turn off animated emojis in the Mastodon app. The toggle will turn green when animated emojis are disabled.