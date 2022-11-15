Platforms

Mastodon: How to Share a Post Outside of the App

Users can send content to those who don't use the social networking platform

Users can share content from Mastodon in emails, text messages and moreMastodon
Brandy Shaul
By Brandy Shaul

48 seconds ago


Mastodon allows users to share content outside of the social networking application. For instance, users can share a post through an email or text message.

Our guide will show you how to share a Mastodon post outside of the Mastodon app.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the Mastodon app on iOS.

Step 1: Tap the share icon (the right-facing arrow) in the bottom-right corner of the post you want to share.

image

Step 2: Tap the desired destination in the menu that appears. Note: You may be able to scroll down to view additional sharing options.

image

