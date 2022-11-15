Mastodon: How to Share a Post Outside of the App

Mastodon allows users to share content outside of the social networking application. For instance, users can share a post through an email or text message.

Our guide will show you how to share a Mastodon post outside of the Mastodon app.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the Mastodon app on iOS.

Step 1: Tap the share icon (the right-facing arrow) in the bottom-right corner of the post you want to share.

Step 2: Tap the desired destination in the menu that appears. Note: You may be able to scroll down to view additional sharing options.