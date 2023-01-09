Outlook

Marketers Could Reshuffle Priorities as Emerging Tech Hype Shifts

Metaverse experiences and NFTs are in decline, while AI continues to grow

maze with robots in it
In 2023, marketers may focus on how new technologies can directly grow their bottom lines.Westend61/Getty Images
By Patrick Kulp

As economic uncertainty looms in the coming year, marketers and agency leaders may be adjusting technology priorities after a year of ups and downs.

After all, 2022 started with new tech like metaverse activations, nonfungible tokens (NFTs) and cryptocurrencies at the height of their hype. But the popularity of those trends soon began to teeter amid high-profile setbacks such as digital exchange FTX’s implosion, investors souring on Meta’s virtual world ambitions and general Silicon Valley malaise brought on by rising federal interest rates and inflation.

Patrick Kulp

Patrick Kulp is Adweek's senior reporter covering emerging tech.

