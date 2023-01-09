As economic uncertainty looms in the coming year, marketers and agency leaders may be adjusting technology priorities after a year of ups and downs.

After all, 2022 started with new tech like metaverse activations, nonfungible tokens (NFTs) and cryptocurrencies at the height of their hype. But the popularity of those trends soon began to teeter amid high-profile setbacks such as digital exchange FTX’s implosion, investors souring on Meta’s virtual world ambitions and general Silicon Valley malaise brought on by rising federal interest rates and inflation.