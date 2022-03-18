Platforms LinkedIn Stopped 11.6M Fake Accounts at Registration in the First Half of 2021 97% of those removed from its platform were diagnosed by its automated defenses 98% of fake accounts that are caught are restricted proactively before being reported by membersstockcam/iStock By David Cohen4 mins ago LinkedIn provided an update Friday on its efforts to keep fake accounts off its platform. David Cohen @9Number9 david.cohen@adweek.com David Cohen is editor of Adweek's Social Pro Daily. Recommended articles Related Articles Platforms Snap Introduces Revamped Global Partner Solutions Program By David Cohen Platforms Another Case Referred to Facebook’s Independent Content Oversight Board By David Cohen Platforms Facebook Overhauls Its Access Your Information Tool By David Cohen Platforms Instagram Debuts New Resources for National Eating Disorders Awareness Week By David Cohen Microlearning View All Organize and Leverage Your Measurement Toolbox Subscriber Onboarding and Engagement Done Right Connected TV Enables Effective Audience-First Advertising The Keys to Building Your Customer Identity Framework You Might Like The Drive to First-Party Data By Permutive Automotive Marketing Today Is All About Finding Opportunity in the Known Unknowns By Kim Stonehouse What’s the True Value of Mobile Apps? By Krista Thomas, SVP and Global Head of Marketing, InMobi Stop Wasting Ad Dollars and Level Up With Mobility Data By Mike Peralta, VP and GM of Marketing Solutions, a division of T-Mobile USA