LinkedIn Learning Flexes Its Development Muscles

LinkedIn Learning introduced several new ways for companies and organizations to boost engagement and craft stronger development programs for their employees.

The professional network wrote in a blog post Wednesday, “With turbulent times expected ahead, C-level leaders say their top workforce priority over the next six months is to keep employees motivated and engaged. And 39% believe that outlining clear career paths and development opportunities will help.”

LinkedIn teamed up with GitHub on more than 50 courses covering the six most in-demand programming languages—Go, Java, JavaScript, PHP, Python and SQL—as well as a variety of topics including artificial intelligence, data science and machine learning.

GitHub is used by over 94 million developers and 90% of the Fortune 100 companies, and the LinkedIn Learning courses are seamlessly integrated with GitHub Codespaces, GitHub’s cloud-based development environment.

LinkedIn also took steps to help members engage with high-quality learning content in their preferred language with its rollout of subtitled language libraries and subtitle features.

Subtitled language libraries will translate to course titles and descriptions from English into six new languages: Dutch, Italian, Polish and Turkish this year, along with Bahasa Indonesian and Korean in 2023.

And subtitle features will bring machine-translated subtitles in over 20 languages to LinkedIn Learning’s 9,000-plus English courses next year.

Finally, LinkedIn Learning is releasing more than 325 quick, actionable nano tips—each less than three minutes long—from its top instructors, noting in its blog post that 43% of Generation Z professionals say they want a flexible, independent learning approach, and it has found that learners complete nano tips at a rate 1.2 times higher than other LinkedIn Learning content.

LinkedIn

The company wrote in its blog post, “Flexible, personalized learning options not only help employees achieve their career goals—they help employers create a more agile workforce.”