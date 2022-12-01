LinkedIn Begins Rollout of Focused Inbox

LinkedIn is overhauling its messaging experience with Thursday’s rollout of Focused Inbox.

The goal of Focused Inbox is to enable members of the professional network to find and respond to the messages that matter most, and it uses an artificial intelligence relevance model to categorize incoming messages into two tabs: Focused and Other.

Focused contains the most new opportunities and outreach, while Other contains the remainder of conversations, and members can move messages between tabs at any time or revert to the traditional inbox.

LinkedIn said conversations on its platform are up almost 20% year-over-year.

Focused Inbox will roll out gradually to members worldwide.