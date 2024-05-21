AI News

Leaked Presentation Shows How Google Is Pitching Its 2024 AI Agenda to Ad Buyers

The 60-page pitch deck touts 18% conversion boost with Performance Max and 50M daily permutations for Search text ads

ADWEEK/Getty Images
Image of Trishla Ostwal
By Trishla Ostwal

Mark your calendar for Mediaweek, October 29-30 in New York City. We’ll unpack the biggest shifts shaping the future of media—from tv to retail media to tech—and how marketers can prep to stay ahead. Register with early-bird rates before sale ends!

Google’s big bet on using AI to power ads is getting even bigger in 2024.

At Google’s Marketing Live event, which kickstarts today, the tech giant is expected to reveal how ads will look in generative AI-powered search, one week after its full U.S. roll-out. Generative AI search is already poised to change how buyers use search to drive traffic and place ads. Google has also invested heavily in Performance Max, a tool that uses AI to place ads across search, video and display, based on where those ads will drive the best results.

But

AW+

WORK SMARTER - LEARN, GROW AND BE INSPIRED.

Subscribe today!

To Read the Full Story Become an Adweek+ Subscriber

View Subscription Options

Already a member? Sign in

Image of Trishla Ostwal

Trishla Ostwal

Trishla is an Adweek staff reporter covering tech policy.

Recommended articles