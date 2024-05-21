Leaked Presentation Shows How Google Is Pitching Its 2024 AI Agenda to Ad Buyers

Mark your calendar for Mediaweek, October 29-30 in New York City. We’ll unpack the biggest shifts shaping the future of media—from tv to retail media to tech—and how marketers can prep to stay ahead. Register with early-bird rates before sale ends!
Google’s big bet on using AI to power ads is getting even bigger in 2024.
At Google’s Marketing Live event, which kickstarts today, the tech giant is expected to reveal how ads will look in generative AI-powered search, one week after its full U.S. roll-out. Generative AI search is already poised to change how buyers use search to drive traffic and place ads. Google has also invested heavily in Performance Max, a tool that uses AI to place ads across search, video and display, based on where those ads will drive the best results.
But