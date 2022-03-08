Platforms Instagram Outlines Its Changes to Reflect Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine Information about who follows who will be hidden for private accounts in both countries Stories that contain a link sticker pointing to a Russian state-controlled media website on Instagram will be placed lower in the Stories trayInstagram By David Cohen5 mins ago Instagram detailed measures it has put into place to protect its community in Russia and Ukraine. David Cohen @9Number9 david.cohen@adweek.com David Cohen is editor of Adweek's Social Pro Daily. Recommended articles Related Articles Platforms Snap Introduces Revamped Global Partner Solutions Program By David Cohen Platforms Another Case Referred to Facebook’s Independent Content Oversight Board By David Cohen Platforms Facebook Overhauls Its Access Your Information Tool By David Cohen Platforms Instagram Debuts New Resources for National Eating Disorders Awareness Week By David Cohen Microlearning View All Organize and Leverage Your Measurement Toolbox Connected TV Enables Effective Audience-First Advertising Subscriber Onboarding and Engagement Done Right Maximize the Value of First-Party Data for Today and Tomorrow You Might Like Tools to Create Dynamic Global Campaigns Better and Faster By Deepti Velury The Drive to First-Party Data By Permutive How Bots and Fake Users Are Poisoning Your Marketing Campaigns By CHEQ The Trends Shaping Email Marketing in 2022 By SparkPost