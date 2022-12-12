Instagram: How to Use the World Cup Semifinals Chat Themes

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 semifinal matches Tuesday and Wednesday (Dec. 13 and 14), Instagram released four chat themes inspired by the countries remaining in the tournament: Argentina, Croatia, France and Morocco.

Each of these themes features colors inspired by the respective country’s flag.

Our guide will show you how to use the World Cup chat themes in the Instagram application.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the Instagram app on iOS.

Step 1: Open the Instagram conversation you want to customize and tap the conversation name at the top of the screen.

Step 2: Tap “Theme.”

Step 3: Tap one of the World Cup semifinals chat themes to add it to the conversation. Note: There is no preview screen or confirmation window. Once you tap one of these themes, the conversation will be updated.