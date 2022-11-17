Instagram: How to Use the Transgender Chat Theme

Instagram released a Transgender chat theme that adds shades of pink and blue to conversations on the photo- and video-sharing platform. This chat theme is also available in the Messenger application.

Our guide will show you how to use the Transgender chat theme in the Instagram app.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the Instagram app on iOS.

Step 1: Open the conversation you want to customize and tap the conversation name at the top of the screen.

Step 2: Tap “Theme.”

Step 3: Tap the “Transgender” chat theme. Note: There is no preview screen or confirmation window. When you tap the Transgender chat theme, the conversation will be updated.