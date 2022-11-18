Chat & Messaging

Instagram: How to Use the Thankful for Friends Chat Theme

A new conversation background celebrates Thanksgiving

Messenger and Instagram users can celebrate Thanksgiving with a new chat themeMeta
By Brandy Shaul

44 seconds ago


To celebrate the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday in the U.S., Instagram released a “Thankful for Friends” chat theme that adds fall colors and a Thanksgiving-themed background to conversations.

Our guide will show you how to use the Thankful for Friends chat theme in the Instagram application.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the Instagram app on iOS.

Step 1: Open the Instagram conversation you want to customize and tap the conversation name at the top of the screen.

image

Step 2: Tap “Theme.”

image

Step 3: Tap the “Thankful for Friends” theme. Note: There is no preview screen or confirmation window. Once you tap the Thankful for Friends theme, the conversation will be updated.

image

