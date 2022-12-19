Instagram: How to Use the Christmas Chat Theme

Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts.
To celebrate the holiday season, Instagram released a “Christmas” chat theme that adds a Christmas sweater background to conversations. This sweater pattern features a reindeer, snowflakes and more.
Our guide will show you how to use the Christmas chat theme in the Instagram application.
Note: These screenshots were captured in the Instagram app on iOS.
Step 1: Open the Instagram conversation you want to customize and tap the conversation name at the top of the screen.
Step 2: Tap “Theme.”
Step 3: Tap the “Christmas” chat theme. Note: There is no preview screen or confirmation window. Once you tap the Christmas theme, the conversation will be updated.