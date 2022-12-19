Instagram: How to Use the Christmas Chat Theme

Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network . Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts .

To celebrate the holiday season, Instagram released a “Christmas” chat theme that adds a Christmas sweater background to conversations. This sweater pattern features a reindeer, snowflakes and more.

Our guide will show you how to use the Christmas chat theme in the Instagram application.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the Instagram app on iOS.

Step 1: Open the Instagram conversation you want to customize and tap the conversation name at the top of the screen.

Step 2: Tap “Theme.”

Step 3: Tap the “Christmas” chat theme. Note: There is no preview screen or confirmation window. Once you tap the Christmas theme, the conversation will be updated.