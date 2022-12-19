Social How-To

Instagram: How to Use the Christmas Chat Theme

Users can add snowflakes, trees and more to conversations

A Christmas chat theme is now available in the Messenger and Instagram applicationsMeta
By Brandy Shaul

To celebrate the holiday season, Instagram released a “Christmas” chat theme that adds a Christmas sweater background to conversations. This sweater pattern features a reindeer, snowflakes and more.

Our guide will show you how to use the Christmas chat theme in the Instagram application.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the Instagram app on iOS.

Step 1: Open the Instagram conversation you want to customize and tap the conversation name at the top of the screen.

image

Step 2: Tap “Theme.”

image

Step 3: Tap the “Christmas” chat theme. Note: There is no preview screen or confirmation window. Once you tap the Christmas theme, the conversation will be updated.

image

