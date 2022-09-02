Instagram: How to Use Group Invite Links

Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.) .

Instagram’s “Invite Link” feature gives group chat administrators an easy way to invite new users to join their group chats on the photo- and video-sharing platform. When a group chat administrator turns on the “Invite Link” feature for a group chat, the Instagram application will generate a link they can share with other users to invite them to join the chat.