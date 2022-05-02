Instagram: How to Change the Profile Cover for Your Video

Don't miss Social Media Week! . Join high-profile creators, leading brand marketers and innovative change makers across the industry for live discussions on the strategies and content that are resonating with today's consumers. Get your #SMW pass to join May 9–11 in NYC. .

Instagram allows users to choose a cover image for each video they share on the photo- and video-sharing platform. Users can also manage their video’s cover image so that the desired portion appears in the square video preview on their profile. For instance, if someone shares a video featuring an animal, they could edit the profile cover for their video to place the animal’s face in the center of the square.