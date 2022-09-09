Platforms

Instagram: How to See the Users You've Blocked

Users have the option to unblock these accounts

Instagram users have the ability to block other users to prevent them from being able to interact with them on the photo- and video-sharing platform. Users can view all of the accounts they’ve blocked on their private blocked list. While viewing this list, they’ll have the option to unblock accounts they’ve previously blocked.

Headshot of Brandy Shaul

Brandy Shaul

Brandy is a freelance writer for Adweek's SocialProDaily covering social media, gaming, apps and platforms.

