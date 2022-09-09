Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.).
Instagram users have the ability to block other users to prevent them from being able to interact with them on the photo- and video-sharing platform. Users can view all of the accounts they’ve blocked on their private blocked list. While viewing this list, they’ll have the option to unblock accounts they’ve previously blocked.