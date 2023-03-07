Instagram: How to Delete Your Search History on Mobile

Instagram keeps track of the content each user searches for in their personal search history. Users have the option to delete their search history at any time.

Our guide will show you how to delete your search history while using the Instagram mobile application.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the Instagram app on iOS.

Step 1: On Instagram’s “Explore” screen, tap the search bar at the top of the screen.

Step 2: Tap “See all” under the word “Cancel” on the right side of the screen.

Step 3: Tap “Clear all” in the top-right corner of the screen.

Step 4: Tap the “Clear all” button on the confirmation window that appears on the screen.

This guide was first published in July 2017 and was updated in March 2023.