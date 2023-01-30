Instagram for Business: How to Add a Lead Form to Your Profile

Convergent TV Summit returns March 21-22. Hear timely insights from TV industry experts virtually or in person in NYC. Register now to secure your early bird pass.

Instagram allows users with business accounts to add a lead form action button to their profile on the photo- and video-sharing platform. Businesses can use this lead form to gather contact info and other information from the potential customers who visit their Instagram profile.

Our guide will show you how to add a lead form to your business profile in the Instagram mobile application.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the Instagram app on iOS.

Step 1: On your Instagram business profile, tap the “Edit profile” button.

Step 2: Under the “Public business information” section, tap “Action buttons.”

Step 3: Tap “Add lead form.” Note: In our screenshot below, the “Add lead form” text has been replaced by “Learn more” because we had previously created a lead form.

Step 4: Tap “Standard lead form” or “Custom lead form,” depending on the type of form you’d like to use. A “standard lead form” will allow users to enter their name, phone number, email address and a request, while the “custom lead form” will allow you to ask the user up to three custom questions. A custom lead form will also allow the user to enter their name, phone number, email address and/or zip code, depending on the data you’d like to collect (the user’s name is always required).

If you choose “Standard lead form,” tap the “Save form” button at the bottom of the screen to continue.

If you choose “Custom lead form,” tap the “Next” button at the bottom of the screen to continue.

If you chose “Custom lead form,” you can tap “Add question” to add up to three custom questions to the form. These questions can be multiple choice or short answer questions.

By default, a custom lead form will only require a user to enter their name. You can tap “Phone number,” “Email” and “ZIP code” options to add these text-entry fields to the form.

When you’re done editing your custom lead form, tap the “Save” button at the bottom of the screen.