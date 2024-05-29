Inside the Pitch Deck Used by Pactto, a Netflix and Meta-backed Creative Gen AI Startup

Generative AI startup Pactto wants to change how companies provide detailed feedback on creative work by integrating videos and images into the process.

With a valuation of $6 million, this 8-person startup is raising $500,000 in pre-seed funding with angel investors from Adobe, Meta, Target, Netflix, and Pixar. (Read the full pitch deck below).

Pactto’s tech records sentiment analysis by using the phone camera to capture the facial expressions of those giving feedback while also recording their screens.