Inside the Pitch Deck Used by Pactto, a Netflix and Meta-backed Creative Gen AI Startup

Pactto aims to transform creative feedback, raising $500,000 in pre-seed funding

Pactto has a valuation of $6 millionADWEEK/Getty Images
Image of Trishla Ostwal
By Trishla Ostwal

Generative AI startup Pactto wants to change how companies provide detailed feedback on creative work by integrating videos and images into the process.

With a valuation of $6 million, this 8-person startup is raising $500,000 in pre-seed funding with angel investors from Adobe, Meta, Target, Netflix, and Pixar. (Read the full pitch deck below).

Pactto’s tech records sentiment analysis by using the phone camera to capture the facial expressions of those giving feedback while also recording their screens.

Image of Trishla Ostwal

Trishla Ostwal

Trishla is an Adweek staff reporter covering tech policy.

