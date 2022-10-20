In Pursuit of IP With The Atlantic

Smart publishers know the value of their brand and how to monetize that across multiple routes, from auctioning off archive content as NFTs to expanding franchises from hit YouTube series to condiments. The Atlantic’s Nick Thompson, chief executive officer, and Candace Montgomery, senior vice president, and general manager of the AtlanticLive, sat down for a chat with senior media reporter Mark Stenberg during Adweek’s Publishing Week to share how they navigate the often-challenging conversations around today’s digital formats, including which make the most sense to expand into.