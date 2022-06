Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network . Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts .

The world of podcasts is always expanding, and as demographics and subject matter have broadened, interest in the medium has only grown. With a desire to foster the next wave of podcasters, the iHeart network has teamed with Toyota Corolla Cross as the sponsor of the NextUp Initiative.