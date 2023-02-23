35% off Convergent TV ends Feb. 27. Learn new tactics for TV and streaming with the pros at AMC, Bravo, YouTube and more March 21–22. Register now .

On the anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a state-affiliated, yet independently run media organization is stepping up its mission to make a difference and tell human stories amid the inhumanity of war.

While the war is fiercest on the frontlines, Ukraine’s advertising and creative sectors continue their fight in the information war. Once heavily competitive, the country’s agencies and production companies have come together to not only continue producing work, but also to combat disinformation and keep hope alive in a country that is standing firm on its sovereign independence.

United24 was set up by Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a former actor, as a portal to drive support and charitable donations for the country. More than $230 million has been raised since May, and it has received support from major organizations such as Deloitte, which audits the site, as well as Uber, Balenciaga and Schneider Electric, among others. It has become the central portal for information, resources and news on the war effort.

Stories to be told

Despite its plight, the country felt it held a stigma internationally as being corrupt.

To counter that view across the Western world and to regain its apparent waning interest in the war, a new initiative was developed in August: an online content channel titled United24 Media. While it has the support of the country’s government, United24 Media claims to be editorially independent and not a purveyor of propaganda. It is run voluntarily by members of the advertising community, initiated by Valentin Paniuta’s agency Fedoriv in Kyiv. The videos are meant to inform and, importantly, entertain.

“Digital channels, they are not so supportive,” Paniuta told Adweek. “We understand that they want people to get the content they come for and that they want to be entertained by watching some cats,” he said. “Actually, we are trying to go in this direction as well and we share a lot of funny movies.” Humor is intended to change the perception of the people in Ukraine as weary and war-torn, the kind most often featured on nightly news broadcasts. Paniuta doesn’t want Ukraine to “be perceived as another Afghanistan or Iraq.”

An explainer video on the organization’s homepage states that the aim of United24 Media is “to make people fall in love with Ukraine.”

The English-language media company is mainly managed by a team of eight people—copywriters, directors, producers and a strategist.

The content produced is mainly for social media platforms and YouTube. But due to its war-based content, it has found itself at odds with some of those platform’s guidelines. That hasn’t prevented it from reaching an audience of around 13 million people each month, claimed Paniuta, with half of that coming from outside of Ukraine.

We just want to deliver the truth about Ukraine, but in some interesting and creative ways. Valentin Paniuta, co-CEO, Fedoriv Agency

The United24 YouTube channel has amassed 100,000 subscribers and, according to Social Blade, has driven more than 22.5 million views while generating between $1,332 (1,100 pounds) and $22,160 (18,300 pounds) a month in ad revenue.

The content is given a boost when shared by President Zelenskyy on Twitter or Instagram, which can lead to a single piece being viewed by millions of people around the world. It has also benefited from its content being shared by journalists, opinion leaders and other media outlets. There is some paid media promotion as well.

In order to ensure there is no diversion of money from medical aid, the rebuilding of the country or defense, Paniuta said United24 has so far not taken any funds from the brands, its government, charities or donations.

United 24

He revealed that a group of media experts from outside the country is advising the group. Their role is to help producers understand international audiences better. Being from the advertising world, they believe in researching everything first but “it’s pretty difficult to do that during a war,” he said.

A surprising use of humor

Content is varied across subjects including culture, history, technology, business, the army and the war effort with front-line videos coming from advertising producers who are now soldiers sending their updates. It also includes education around the history and significance of Ukraine and how it is being affected by the war in terms of nature and the environment.

There is also a deliberate use of humor, utilizing the experiences of the creatives involved. Most videos run as shorts of 3 or 4 minutes, designed to reach a broad audience across digital channels and to be shared.

Small production companies and other agencies have also been contributing after being trained in fact-checking and script writing, which is seen as crucial as they compete against major disinformation campaigns.

Paniuta added that United24 Media is not aiming to compete with major broadcasters, but it can deliver stories from parts of the country they are unable to reach. It is also willing to share that footage and content when approached by media outlets.

Paniuta claimed it has caught broadcasters’ attention too with some ideas having been replicated within a couple of weeks of being released. He believes Russia has caught on to its strategy, having itself begun to introduce humor into its own online content.

Once the war is over, Paniuta hopes that United24 Media will live on to become “a voice” for Ukraine and evolve new formats.

