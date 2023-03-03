Get the scoop from strategic media pros at Disney, YouTube and more just in time for upfront season at Convergent TV, March 21–22. Learn more.
The summer of 2020 ushered in more than a life-shifting pandemic. At the time, the murder of George Floyd was considered the mark of collective reckoning, a definitive tipping point as multiple industries honestly and, in many cases, publicly reevaluated their tacit participation in systemic racism.
While protesters across the globe demanded equal and just treatment towards Black civilians, Corporate America made hefty promises to make better strides in inclusion for both professionals and consumers.