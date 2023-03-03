Media

Brands Still Aren't Grasping How to Sustainably Support Black-Owned Media. BOMESI Can Help

Co-founders DéVon Christopher Johnson and Rhonesha Byng are advocating for smaller publishers

DéVon Christopher Johnson and Rhonesha Byng
BOMESI co-founders DéVon Christopher Johnson and Rhonesha Byng realized they could help connect brands to indie publishers like themselves.BOMESI
Headshot of Shannon Miller
By Shannon Miller

2 seconds ago

Get the scoop from strategic media pros at Disney, YouTube and more just in time for upfront season at Convergent TV, March 21–22. Learn more.


The summer of 2020 ushered in more than a life-shifting pandemic. At the time, the murder of George Floyd was considered the mark of collective reckoning, a definitive tipping point as multiple industries honestly and, in many cases, publicly reevaluated their tacit participation in systemic racism.

While protesters across the globe demanded equal and just treatment towards Black civilians, Corporate America made hefty promises to make better strides in inclusion for both professionals and consumers.

AW+

WORK SMARTER - LEARN, GROW AND BE INSPIRED.

Subscribe today!

To Read the Full Story Become an Adweek+ Subscriber

View Subscription Options

Already a member? Sign in

Headshot of Shannon Miller

Shannon Miller

Shannon Miller is Adweek's managing editor of creativity, the creator economy and DEI.

Recommended articles