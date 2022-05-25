How Dating App Lox Club Found the Perfect Match With TikTok

Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network . Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts .

More than a year after its founding, dating app Lox Club had all the ingredients of a successful startup brand: good public relations via articles in titles like The New York Times and Vogue, celebrity investors and events in Miami, New York and LA. What was missing was a paid social strategy to capitalize on the hype, a strategy that’s increasingly driving new customers on TikTok.