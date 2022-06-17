Learn how to adapt to new shopping habits, create stand-out brand experiences and drive long-term business growth at Commerce Week . Join discussions with leaders at New Balance , Wayfair , Rent the Runway and more, July 26–28 in NYC. Register before June 27 to save on your pass .

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky has made a surprise appearance at several of Europe’s major technology conferences as a hologram. He is calling upon the sector’s support and investment to rebuild his country at the end of Russia’s invasion, which has desolated it, by offering access to the country’s top tech minds and services.