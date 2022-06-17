Ukraine

Hologram of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky Pitches Tech Sector for Support

He made a speech 'as live' to several tech conferences simultaneously to outline a digital vision and offer the country's knowledge and services to companies

Zelensky called upon the tech sector for support and investment to rebuild his country. Viva Tech
Headshot of Stephen Lepitak
By Stephen Lepitak

12 seconds ago

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky has made a surprise appearance at several of Europe’s major technology conferences as a hologram. He is calling upon the sector’s support and investment to rebuild his country at the end of Russia’s invasion, which has desolated it, by offering access to the country’s top tech minds and services.

